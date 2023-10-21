Shah Rukh Khan 'to keep a promise' in Dunki: First poster and international release date OUT

Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the glorious success of his last release, Jawan. He will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama film Dunki which is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of this year, as it also marks the first collaboration of SRK and Hirani. Today, the international release poster of the film has been unveiled.

Dunki International poster out

Dunki will be released in the international markets on December 21 this year, just a day before hitting the silver screen in India. Today, the International release poster of the film has dropped on the internet, and it's really intriguing. The poster features the backside of Shah Rukh Khan's character dressed in a soldier's attire as he holds a bag and other stuff in his hands. There is also a camouflaged bag on his back. In front of him is a vast desert where we can see some people walking at a far distance.

Check out the poster!

About Dunki

Dunki is written by Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi, and Kanika Dhillon. Helmed by Hirani, the film is jointly produced by him and Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. It stars SRK, Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Boman Irani, Dharmendra, Satish Shah, Parikshit Sahni and Vicky Kaushal (in a cameo). The film is based on an illegal immigration technique called Donkey Flight. Dunki will be released in India on the silver screen on December 22 this year.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh was last seen in Atlee's action thriller film, Jawan. The film was released in September and has grossed more than a thousand crore at the box office, internationally. The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Varun Grover, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani, among others.

Earlier this year, SRK made his comeback after nearly five years with Siddharth Anand's Pathaan. The film also had Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. The film turned out to be a major financial success.

