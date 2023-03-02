Shah Rukh Khan to shoot an ‘adrenaline-pumping’ sequence for 7 days for Salman Khan’s Tiger 3

It is always a visual treat for fans to watch Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan together and recently Aditya Chopra brought the two together in Pathaan. The audiences loved their fighting scene and we bet they cannot wait to see them again on the silver screen. This move not only gave fans the thrill but also gave birth to the YRF Spy Universe with two super-spies Pathaan and Tiger. If you have seen Pathaan you would know that Tiger and Pathaan are both friends in the YRF Spy Universe's timeline. However, their back story has been kept completely under wraps by YRF so far!

Shah Rukh Khan to shoot for Tiger 3

Salman Khan made a power-packed cameo in Pathaan wherein he made it clear that he would be heading on a deadly mission and that he might need Pathaan's (Shah Rukh Khan) help. A source close to the film has now confirmed that SRK will shoot for his cameo in Tiger 3 for 7 days. It is a massive action sequence that will leave all their fans thrilled and on the edge of their seats. After Pathaan we are sure that fans are quite interested in knowing what Aditya Chopra and director Maneesh Sharma have in mind for Pathaan and Tiger. It is said that King Khan will be shooting for 7 days for his cameo at the end of April in Mumbai and it is going to be adrenaline-pumping for the actor. We bet the expectations of the fans are quite high after watching the two Khans in Pathaan.

Tiger 3

Tiger 3 which stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi is all set to release this Diwali. The source has further informed that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are going to go all out to give their fans a sequence that they will cherish for life. We bet that the YRF spy universe is gearing up to take the theatrical experience of every film a notch higher. With the way the cameos are planned, it is only safe to say that fans can expect fireworks whenever the YRF universe spies meet each other on screen.

