Shah Rukh Khan to wrap Atlee's Jawan by shooting a 'double role' chase sequence in Mumbai: Report

Shah Rukh Khan returned back to the big screen after four long years. His much-awaited film Pathaan has taken the box office by storm. The audience was all praise for his action avatar. Post the humungous success of Pathaan, the fans are now eagerly waiting to watch his next film, Jawan. Shah Rukh has teamed up with South director Atlee for the first time. It also stars Nayanthara , Sunil Grover and Sanya Malhotra in key roles. The film is all set to release this year. The superstar is currently busy shooting for the final schedule and exciting details about the same have been revealed.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Shah Rukh has already completed shooting for 130 days and he will wrap the film in another 30 days. He kickstarted the final leg amid enjoying the success of Pathaan. The report suggests that he will be performing an intense chase sequence in Mumbai in a double role. A source close to the development told the portal that Jawan would be different from Pathaan despite being an action film. The film is shot in real locations and director Atlee has treated these sequences in his massy style, aided by action directors Sunil Rodrigues and ANL Arasu.

The source further revealed that Jawan 'fits well with the post-pandemic demands of seeing larger-than-life and fascinating stuff on the big screen'.

The team earlier shot in Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai. In one of his live sessions on social media, Shah Rukh spoke about the film. He shared that he was having a great time as an actor. He also praised Atlee and said, "Everybody has seen his work. He makes outstanding mass-oriented films, again a genre I have never done. So, I wanted to try my hands on it. And I think me and Atlee have good chemistry. I bring in some (to the film), he brings in some. Whatever we have done of Jawan is thrilling and exciting."

Jawan is slated to release on 2nd June 2023.