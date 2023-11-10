'Shah Rukh Khan told me to sing the song': Preeti Jhangiani recalls fond memories of Mohabbatein

Mohabbatein stands as a significant milestone in Bollywood, holding the distinction of being one of the biggest films of its era. Aditya Chopra's second masterpiece after the epic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge had Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan squaring off for the first time. The movie also gave a big break to six fresh faces ready to conquer Bollywood. Preeti Jhangiani just spilled the beans on her sweet memories from the sets with SRK and Big B as the movie turned 23 recently.

Preeti Jhangiani reveals that Shah Rukh Khan advised her to sing rather than lip-sync

Mohabbatein celebrated its 23rd anniversary in October, and actress Preeti Jhangiani, reminiscing about the film, shared some sweet memories in a conversation with Times Of India. One of her most cherished moments with Shah Rukh Khan was when he offered her valuable advice. She recalled, "He told me to sing the song and not lip-sync it, no matter how bad I think my voice is or how bad I sound because the camera catches everything."

The actress also recalled her most memorable moment with Amitabh Bachchan, sharing that he offered her his shawl. At the time, she was too shy to accept it, and now she regrets not taking it, realizing she would still have it with her today.

She also praised both the actors for their humility, noting that they don't make you feel like they are superstars because of their down-to-earth nature.

Preeti also commended Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for her friendliness on the set and her willingness to help out whenever needed.

About Preeti Jhangiani

Preeti made her debut with the 2000 release Mohabbatein. Following that, she featured in several prominent films such as LOC Kargil and Awara Paagal Deewana, in addition to working in a few Telugu and Kannada films. In 2008, she tied the knot with her With Love Tumhara co-star Parvin Dabas and subsequently took a break from acting. Preeti made a comeback to the screen earlier this year with a supporting role in the SonyLiv web series Kafas.

