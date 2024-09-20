Shah Rukh Khan took nap on bus floor during Dil Se shoot, recalls Tigmanshu Dhulia; says he never objected to people going over him

Shah Rukh Khan started his acting career with the TV series Fauji in 1989. After working in several shows like Circus and Dil Dariya, SRK entered films with Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharti-starrer Deewana in 1992. In his initial career, films like Darr, Anjaam, and Baazigar made him a successful star in the Hindi film industry. Actor-filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia recently recalled that Shah Rukh Khan took a nap on the bus floor during the Dil Se shoot and never objected to people going over him.

In a new interview with Mashable India, Tigmanshu Dhulia shared that Shah Rukh Khan used to take naps on the floor of the bus during the filming of Dil Se as there were no vanity vans. Dhulia, who first worked with King Khan in Mani Ratnam's 1998 directorial, recalled that they were shooting in Ladakh and would travel on roads.

Reminiscing about the bus the team used to travel on during Dil Se's shoot, he said, "The passage where people walk, Shah Rukh would take a nap there during lunch for 30 minutes. But we (crew members) had things in the bus, so we would keep going in and out. Sometimes, we would go over him to get a jacket or something, but he never objected to anything."

Tigmanshu Dhulia also remembered how Shah Rukh never stopped anyone from entering the bus during his sleep time. Dhulia continued that, as the star of the film, he could have denied their entry. Tigmanshu added that, as a star, if he wanted to sleep for 30 minutes, he should have had time without any disturbance; however, it never happened during the shoot.

For the uninitiated, Tigmanshu Dhulia appeared in a brief role at the ticket counter in Shah Rukh-starrer Dil Se. Tigmanshu also worked as a dialogue writer for the movie. The 1998 romantic thriller also starred Manisha Koirala in the lead role. She was romantically paired opposite him. Preity Zinta, who made her debut with Mani Ratnam's directorial, had a supporting role in it.

Years later, Tigmanshu collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan on Anand L Rai's 2018 film Zero, in which he played SRK's father.

