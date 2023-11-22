Shah Rukh Khan tops IMDb's most popular Indian star list 2023, followed by Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone

Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in Bollywood and the entire nation. Recently, the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) released a 2023 list of popular Indian stars, with SRK topping the rankings. This further cements his enduring superstardom.

The list also includes names like Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone. Let's take a closer look.

Shah Rukh Khan tops IMDb's 2023 list

Today, on November 22nd, IMDb released the Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars of 2023 list. The names in this list are determined by the actual page views out of over 200 million monthly visitors to the website. Shah Rukh Khan has topped this list thanks to his two blockbuster releases this year, Pathaan and Jawan.

He is followed by Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone who continue to be among the top actresses of Bollywood. They are followed by Wamiqa Gabbi, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Akshay Kumar and Vijay Sethupathi.

This year, Alia appeared in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which was a major success. Deepika on the other hand, also acted alongside SRK in Jawan and Pathaan. Both these films turned out to be massive successes.

SRK, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone's work front

King Khan will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama Dunki. The film is based on the term donkey flight used for illegal immigration. It also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. Dunki is slated to release theatrically on December 22nd, 2023.

Alia, on the other hand, is shooting for Vasan Bala's prison escape film Jigra which she is also co-producing with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film is slated to release next year. Apart from that, she is also going to appear in a YRF spy universe film.

Deepika has many films in the lineup including the bilingual science fiction action film Kalki 2898 AD, Rohit Shetty's Singham Again and Sidharth Anand's aerial action film Fighter.

