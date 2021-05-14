Shah Rukh Khan treats fans with monochrome pic on EID: May Allah shower everyone with health & strength

Shah Rukh Khan has extended wishes to fans on the occasion of Eid with a heartwarming post

The COVID 19 pandemic, which had hit the nation last year, continues to affect normal life and it has changed the way we lived our lives. In fact, this deadly virus has also dampened the festive spirit for all festivals and Eid-ul-Fitr was no different this year. While massive gatherings have been suspended across India to curb the widespread of COVID 19, the social media has been inundated with tweets sending love on the holy occasion. Joining them, had also extended wishes to the fans on Eid.

King Khan took to social media and shared a monochromatic picture selfie flaunting his stubble look with long hair. In the caption, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress had prayed for health and strength for everyone amid the pandemic. He wrote, “Eid Mubarak to everyone around the world. May Allah shower each one of us with health & give us strength & means to be compassionate to all those who need our help in our country, India. As always together we will conquer all! Lov U.”

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s post on Eid 2021:

Meanwhile, speaking about the work front, SRK, who has been missing from the silver screen for over two years, is currently working on Yash Raj Films’ much talked about movie Pathan. The movie will also feature as the female lead and will also have John Abraham playing the role of lead antagonist. To note, this will be the first time John and SRK will be seen locking horns on the silver screen.

Also Read: PATHAN EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan vs John Abraham at Yash Raj Studios from April 2

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×