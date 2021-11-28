Shah Rukh Khan trends on Twitter as his film Kal Ho Naa Ho clocks 18 years; Fans celebrate
After the success of Kal Ho Naa Ho, Karan had suffered a personal setback as his filmmaker father Yash Johar died a few months later. The role of Preity was first offered to Kareena Kapoor which she turned down. The heartbreaking drama won 2 National Film Awards, 8 Filmfare Awards, 13 International Indian Film Academy Awards, 6 Producers Guild Film Awards, 3 Screen Awards, and 2 Zee Cine Awards in 2004. Today, fans have flooded Twitter and shared dialogues, scenes from the film.
One of the users wrote, “This tweet for the amazing Aman Mathur ( #ShahRukhKhan) #18YearsOfKalHoNaaHo One of my favourite film and I don't have words to describe my love for this man.”
Check all the tweets here:
#ShahRukhKhan#18YearsOfKalHoNaHo
The Emotions, The Love, The Sacrifice Made By Aman For Naina Is Something That Will Always Make You Cry.— Nurjamal Sordar NooR (@iamsrkiannoor) November 28, 2021
A Film That Taught Us That You Can Still Love A Person By Letting Him/Her Go. @iamsrk @realpreityzinta#18YearsOfKalHoNaaHo #ShahRukhKhan
BAAP OF BOLLYWOODKING KHANIS TREND
#ShahRukhKhan
#ShahRukhKhan
a film that taught you how to live love and deal with heartbreak #18YearsOfKalHoNaaHo#ShahRukhKhan#srk
EXCUSE ME SIR #EnoughIsEnough #18YearsOfKalHoNaaHo
Pyar ka pehla kadam dosti hai, aur aakhari bhi ... bus beech ke kadam reh gaye hain
Most #Beast entertaing
WE LOVE YOU #KalHoNaaHo
Daddy of fim #ShahRukhKhan
RUNNING MAN WITH SAN #preityzinta pic.twitter.com/Ulo81QREAB
Preity also took to her social handle and shared a video. She writes, “18 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho #ting #kalhonaaho.” The film revolves around a gril Naina, living a dreary life, who finds a new meaning to her life when she meets Aman (Shah Rukh Khan). Even though she loves him, Aman claims to be a married man and convinces Rohit (Saif Ali Khan), her friend, to woo her.
