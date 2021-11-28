Shah Rukh Khan trends on Twitter as his film Kal Ho Naa Ho clocks 18 years; Fans celebrate

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Nov 28, 2021 06:42 PM IST  |  8.8K
   
News,preity zinta,saif ali khan,shah rukh khan
Shah Rukh Khan trends on Twitter as his film Kal Ho Naa Ho clocks 18 years; Fans celebrate
Advertisement

Har pal yahan jee bhar jiyo, Jo hai sama, kal ho na ho…These lines from the film Kal Ho Naa Ho still stick to our minds. The film which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan has completed 18 years today. The time has passed so quickly. Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, it is one of the finest films of Shah Rukh Khan. Producer Karan Johar had once called it ‘a love of lifetime within a heartbeat’ and we completely agree with him.

After the success of Kal Ho Naa Ho, Karan had suffered a personal setback as his filmmaker father Yash Johar died a few months later. The role of Preity was first offered to Kareena Kapoor which she turned down. The heartbreaking drama won 2 National Film Awards, 8 Filmfare Awards, 13 International Indian Film Academy Awards, 6 Producers Guild Film Awards, 3 Screen Awards, and 2 Zee Cine Awards in 2004. Today, fans have flooded Twitter and shared dialogues, scenes from the film.

One of the users wrote, “This tweet for the amazing Aman Mathur ( #ShahRukhKhan) #18YearsOfKalHoNaaHo  One of my favourite film and I don't have words to describe my love for this man.”

Check all the tweets here:

Preity also took to her social handle and shared a video. She writes, “18 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho #ting #kalhonaaho.” The film revolves around a gril Naina, living a dreary life, who finds a new meaning to her life when she meets Aman (Shah Rukh Khan). Even though she loves him, Aman claims to be a married man and convinces Rohit (Saif Ali Khan), her friend, to woo her.

Also Read: Preity Zinta celebrates 18 years of ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ with a nostalgic video; WATCH

Advertisement
Credits: Twitter

Comments
User Avatar