Shah Rukh Khan turns 56: Netizens trend 'Happy Birthday SRK' to celebrate & shower love on King Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is that name who not only rules the hearts of his fans but also has his name etched in their minds. King Khan enjoys a massive fan following and his fans have always been by his side. Even now when the actor was in one of the most difficult situations of his life after the arrest of his son Aryan Khan, his fans never failed to support him and stood by him. Today, November 2, SRK has turned a year older. This birthday is all the more special for him as his son is back to celebrate it with him.

Taking to their Twitter handles, Shah Rukh Khan fans cannot stop wishing the actor. Social media is filled with fans wishing the actor on his special day. From showering love on the actor to promising him to always stand by him and praising him for his good deeds, fans are all over Twitter and are going on an on about their superstar. Ever year SRK comes out to wave at the fans and spend some moment with them from the top of his house. We are sure that all eyes will be on the actor this year too as it has been a long time that fans saw him. Check out some of the fan tweets wishing Shah Rukh Khan on his special day.

Take a look at the tweets:

Shah Rukh Khan House on #SRKDay 2014, 2015, 2016 & 2017 and the crowd keeps increasing with each passing year



Now waiting for todays crowd. #HappyBirthdaySRK #HBDWorldsBiggestMovieStar #बादशाह_के_56_साल

"Long live King Khan"

"Announcement Pathan" pic.twitter.com/ap4JdMPQKE — HAPPY BIRTHDAY SRK (@Salman100_DH) November 1, 2021

#HappyBirthdaySRK @iamsrk. They tried to come after you trying to defame you as never before, every one knows what's happening n they failed badly, you stood strong n calm,No matter what We love you SRK.Proud of you. #AryaanKhan #SRKDay pic.twitter.com/0zZzJVuaiw — Mohsin Srkian (@mohsin_srkian3) November 2, 2021

#HappyBirthdaySRK

Wishing you many many Happy Returns of the Day... @iamsrk



You are and you will always be the #King .. #SRKDay#HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan — Neelmani (@mr_neelmani) November 2, 2021

Shah Rukh Khan is India's Biggest MovieStar'

- Power Star Pawan Kalyan Garu



King Khan is respected by biggest names of South Indian Cinema#HappyBirthdaySRK#HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan#SRKDay#SRK56#SRKBirthdaypic.twitter.com/sgtobzX2t2 — HBD SRK (@JabraFanSrk8) November 2, 2021

Just sets the trend , whatever he did became a milestone. The man who inspires billions of people. The man who is loved by billions. @iamsrk you may never know the intensity with which we all love you. Just be happy always.#SRKDay you r 56 today and you gonna rule always. — SHUBHDA MISHRA (@shubh4u247) November 2, 2021

Yesterday, there were visuals of bouquets and gifts from well-wishers making their way into Mannat ahead of SRK’s birthday. Recently, a source revealed to a leading news portal, "SRK has decided to have a low-key birthday celebration. This year too, he is expected to greet his fans who have stood by him during these testing times. He wants to thank them and appreciate them for their support."

ALSO READ: PICS: On Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, fans turn up outside Mannat for a glimpse of the superstar​