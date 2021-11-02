Shah Rukh Khan turns 56: Netizens trend 'Happy Birthday SRK' to celebrate & shower love on King Khan

by Prerna Verma   |  Published on Nov 02, 2021 09:36 AM IST  |  7.8K
   
Shah Rukh Khan turns 56: Netizens trend 'Happy Birthday SRK' to celebrate & shower love on King Khan
Shah Rukh Khan turns 56: Netizens trend 'Happy Birthday SRK' to celebrate & shower love on King Khan
Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan is that name who not only rules the hearts of his fans but also has his name etched in their minds. King Khan enjoys a massive fan following and his fans have always been by his side. Even now when the actor was in one of the most difficult situations of his life after the arrest of his son Aryan Khan, his fans never failed to support him and stood by him. Today, November 2, SRK has turned a year older. This birthday is all the more special for him as his son is back to celebrate it with him. 

Taking to their Twitter handles, Shah Rukh Khan fans cannot stop wishing the actor. Social media is filled with fans wishing the actor on his special day. From showering love on the actor to promising him to always stand by him and praising him for his good deeds, fans are all over Twitter and are going on an on about their superstar. Ever year SRK comes out to wave at the fans and spend some moment with them from the top of his house. We are sure that all eyes will be on the actor this year too as it has been a long time that fans saw him. Check out some of the fan tweets wishing Shah Rukh Khan on his special day. 

Take a look at the tweets: 

Yesterday, there were visuals of bouquets and gifts from well-wishers making their way into Mannat ahead of SRK’s birthday. Recently, a source revealed to a leading news portal, "SRK has decided to have a low-key birthday celebration. This year too, he is expected to greet his fans who have stood by him during these testing times. He wants to thank them and appreciate them for their support."

ALSO READ: PICS: On Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, fans turn up outside Mannat for a glimpse of the superstar​ 

Advertisement

Credits: Twitter


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹32.00
₹199.00 (84%)
 Buy Now
The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpacks Laptop Bag For Women Men (35 Liter) (blue)

The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpac...

₹499.00
₹999.00 (50%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver For Stereo Audio, Noise Cancelling Headset With 1.2m Tangle-free Cable & 3.5mm Aux - (black)

Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line ...

₹149.00
₹899.00 (83%)
 Buy Now
The Deal 15.6

The Deal 15.6" Polyester Casual Laptop Bags/backpack For Men With Adjustable Str...

₹399.00
₹999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹85.00
₹100.00 (15%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹799.00
₹1,499.00 (47%)
 Buy Now
Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Wooden/writing Desk (wooden)

Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Woo...

₹500.00
₹1,999.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Bassbuds Duo New Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones, Stereo Audio, Touch Control Tws, Dual Hd Mic, Type-c Fast Charging, Ipx4 Water-resistant, Passive Noise Cancelling & Voice Assistant (black)

Ptron Bassbuds Duo New Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones, Stereo Audio, Touch Co...

₹799.00
₹2,599.00 (69%)
 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiver For Notebook, Laptop, Computer, Macbook, Windows, Macos, (red-black)

Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiv...

₹390.00
₹599.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
Noise Colorfit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch With 10 Days Battery Life, 60+ Watch Faces, 1.4

Noise Colorfit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch With 10 Days Battery Life, 60+ Watch Faces...

₹1,999.00
₹4,999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
View All