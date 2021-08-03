Shah Rukh Khan turns up the heat in a shirtless avatar for Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 Calendar shoot

Whenever King Khan does anything, he does it in style and his fans are aware of it. Speaking of this, turned muse for Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 Calendar and well, now his shot for the same has taken over the internet. Shah Rukh, who has graced the calendar previously too several times, once again managed to blow away his fans with his steamy shirtless avatar for his shot. Since the photographer began sharing his calendar shots for 2021, fans had been waiting to see SRK's avatar and when it finally was revealed, everyone was left in awe.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Dabboo shared Shah Rukh's calendar shot in which King Khan could be seen in a steamy and charismatic avatar. Shah Rukh is seen in a shirtless avatar as he flaunts his bulked up muscles in the frame. With an intense expression on his face and the wet hair look, King Khan managed to send his fans into a frenzy with just one calendar shot. In no time, his calendar shot went viral on social media as fans could not get enough of King Khan's steamy look.

Take a look:

Fans began showering love on the photo. Many commented on the post and loved Shah Rukh's look. A fan wrote, "Finally the insta got lit." Another wrote, "The hottest." Another wrote, "Someone calling the ambulance." Several other fans could not get enough of SRK's click from the 2021 calendar shoot.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has been in the headlines recently due to his cute banter with the coach of the Indian Women's hockey team after they qualified for the semi-finals at the Tokyo Olympics. Shah Rukh aka Kabir Khan from Chak De India penned a tweet to the coach of the hockey team and wished them luck for the upcoming match. He even received a quirky response from the coach of Indian women's hockey team. The banter between the two went viral on social media.

