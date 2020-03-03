Shah Rukh Khan turns showstopper at Sanjay Kapoor’s sangeet as he dances to Chaiyya Chaiyya in a THROWBACK PIC

Today, Karan Johar shared a throwback photo from Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s sangeet wherein Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar danced to Chaiyya Chaiyya

Be it any filmy party, awards night, or wedding, is always the star of the night and as proof, we have another photo from Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s sangeet night wherein Shah Rukh Khan takes centre stage and is seen dancing to Chaiyaa Chaiyaa. Well, we need to thank for sharing this throwback photo on social media as today, the filmmaker took to Instagram to share his ‘Throwbacktuesday’ photo wherein SRK is seen dressed in formals while he shakes a leg and alongside the photo, Karan wrote, “Throwback to @sanjaykapoor2500 and @maheepkapoor ‘s sangeet! The superstar shakes a leg and don’t miss the out of sync background dancer! #throwbacktuesday…”

Although SRK hasn’t announced his next film yet but a few days back, King Khan was snapped at ’s store wherein the couple made heads turn as they arrived holding hand in hand and happily posed for the paparazzi. Now during the event, Gauri Khan showed off her witty side when she had a rather interesting advice for hubby SRK and his self-imposed break from films as she said that since SRK isn’t doing any films as of now, he should consider designing as his alternate career because he often helps Gauri with design ideas for their house. Also, when Gauri was asked about Donald Trump mentioning Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge in his speech, Gauri said that SRK should consider making DDLJ2 now.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Anand L.Rai’s Zero co-starring and and during SRK’s 54th birthday, the Badshaah of Bollywood revealed that he is currently reading a couple of scripts and soon, he will make an official announcement about his next project.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar's throwback Tuesday photo here:

