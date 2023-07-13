Shah Rukh Khan unveils NEW POSTER of Jawan; Looks menacing as the VILLAIN

The enthusiasm and frenzy surrounding Jawan continue to grow. In order to connect with his fans for showering all the love on Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan held one of his ever-popular #AskSRK sessions today. After some fun chit-chat with the fans, while wrapping up the #AskSRK session, SRK dropped a surprise by unveiling the poster of the film, leaving fans surprised. Since SRK has never done this before in any of his #AskSRK sessions, this gesture was super special for all his fans.

Shah Rukh Khan unveils the new poster of Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan unveiled a new cool poster of Jawan, showcasing his intense "bald" look which become popular post the release of Jawan Prevue. This poster further fueled the already rising excitement for the film. The poster shows him holding guns in both hands, and he is seen wearing a grey t-shirt with a red-and-black checkered shirt over it. Shah Rukh Khan sports dark sunglasses in the poster, and he looks menacing as the villain. Sharing the poster, King Khan wrote, "Jab main villain banta hoon na toh mere saamne koi bhi hero tik nahin sakta! #JawanPrevue Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Shah Rukh Khan's Ask SRK session

Shah Rukh Khan's #AskSRK session on social media has always been an engaging opportunity for fans to interact with the superstar and witness his witty and intelligent replies. Following the exhilarating release of Jawan Prevue, fans eagerly awaited SRK's appearance on #AskSRK. Without much delay, the superstar recently held a conversation with his fans in his characteristic style.

About Jawan

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the cast of Jawan includes Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover. Deepika Padukone also has a special appearance in the film. Jawan will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

ALSO READ: What did Gauri Khan and AbRam LOVE the most about Jawan prevue? Shah Rukh Khan REVEALS