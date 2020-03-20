Shah Rukh Khan urges fans to be safe amid COVID 19 crisis; Says 'This has to go if we are together'

Shah Rukh Khan has recently shared a video on Twitter in which he has urged the masses to be safe amid the Coronavirus crisis. He has also asked them to adopt some precautionary measures for the same.

The Coronavirus crisis has shaken the entire world and it seems like everybody’s lives have been affected by it one way or the other. Countries have been adopting various measures to curb the situation. Malls, multiplexes, swimming pools, gymnasiums, offices, educational institutions, etc. have been shut down at various places owing to the COVID-19 scare. In the midst of all this, our favorite Bollywood celebs have also been joining hands to make the masses aware of the precautionary measures to be adopted during this time.

has now shared a video on social media through which he has urged the fans to stay safe. The Raees actor has highlighted the fact that this deadly virus has gripped the entire world. He also adds that if everyone is in this together and fights the same then COVID-19 has to go away from the world. King Khan has also informed us of how hospital authorities, as well as the airport team, are well-equipped to fight the deadly virus.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's tweet below:

We must all do our bit and support the officials doing so much for us. #WarAgainstVirus mybmc pic.twitter.com/TDLpVhtr1F — Shah Rukh Khan (iamsrk) March 20, 2020

Apart from that, he has asked the fans to opt for certain measures that include washing hands regularly, covering mouth with hands when sneezing and stay at home for the next fifteen days. He has also advised fans to maintain distance from those people who are suffering from fever, cough, and cold. The superstar signs off by saying that not one but every person has to remain alert in order to keep the environment around us safe. He had earlier shared another video to make people aware of the prevailing situation.

