Shah Rukh Khan urges fans to exercise their right to vote: 'Let's carry out our duty as Indians'

Maharashtra is gearing up for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. The phase will take place on Monday, May 20, 2024. Ahead of it, King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan dropped a message as he requested people to cast their vote. Shah Rukh Khan motivated the people of the nation and urged everyone not to miss their vote as it was their right.

Shah Rukh Khan urges people to cast their votes

On May 18, Shah Rukh Khan took to his official Instagram account and penned a message requesting everyone not to miss the chance to cast their vote at the Lok Sabha Elections.

His message read, "As responsible Indian citizens we must exercise our right to vote this Monday in Maharashtra. Let's carry out our duty as Indians and vote keeping our country's best interests in mind. Go forth promote, our right to vote."

A few days back, actors Salman Khan and R. Madhavan also shared a message and video urging people to vote at the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Shah Rukh Khan on the work front

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen taking on the role of an underworld don aka. Gangster with Suhana Khan as his protegee in King. The film chronicles a unique dynamic between the duo and the action workshops are currently underway. King is a fast-paced action thriller chronicling the journey of mentor and disciple, testing their survival skills against all the odds. The film will mark the big screen debut of SRK’s daughter, Suhana Khan, who plays the part of the disciple to the King.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that music maestro Anirudh Ravichander is all set to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan on King. For those unaware, King is produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand, under their respective banners – Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix – with Sujoy Ghosh as the director.

