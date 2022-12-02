Shah Rukh Khan urges fans to watch Pathaan at Red Sea International Film Festival, recreates a dialogue; WATCH

It’s going to be an absolute treat for Shah Rukh Khan ’s fans as he is all set for his big screen comeback after four long years. On Thursday, the Bollywood superstar attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, after wrapping his shoot for Dunki. Several videos from the event are now going viral on the internet. A clip of Shah Rukh Khan urging all his fans to watch Pathaan from the day one of festival, with a dialogue from the movie has surfaced online.

Shah Rukh Khan was accoladed with a special honour by Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival. In the opening ceremony of the festival, he talked about his upcoming movies. He also recreated several dialogues from his films. A video of him delivering a dialogue from his forthcoming project Pathaan and asking fans to watch the movie just caught our attention.

About Pathaan:

Pathaan is scheduled to hit the theatres on 25th January, 2023. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the action-thriller stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Ahead of the film’s release, a new poster was dropped featuring all three lead actors in black avatar posing with a gun. The film unveils the story of a spy agent who will go to any extent to save his nation. Pathaan will release in Hindi, Tamil and, Telugu languages simultaneously.

King Khan’s upcoming movies

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in director Atlee’s film Jawan with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra. Apart from that, he collaborated with director Rajkumar Hirani for Dunki, alongside actress Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. Both the movies are booked for release in 2023.