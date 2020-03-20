Shah Rukh Khan urges people to avoid public places amid COVID 19 fear; Says ‘Next 10 to 15 days are crucial’

Amid coronavirus outbreak in India, superstar Shah Rukh Khan has urged fans to follow the precautionary measures issued by the government to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

The coronavirus outbreak doesn’t seem to subside anytime soon in India and Maharashtra continues to lead the list with the maximum number of positive cases. In fact, over 200 coronavirus cases have been recorded across the nation so far. But the situation will be getting intense in the coming days and given the graveness the situation the centre and state governments have also been urging people to practice social distancing and self quarantine as a precautionary measure to prevent the widespread of this highly transmissible virus.

Meanwhile, several Bollywood celebrities have also been spreading awareness about the deadly virus and have urged the fans to stay indoors. Joining the league, Shah Rukha Khan has also released a video making an appeal to people to avoid public places and unnecessary travels as the next two weeks are quite crucial. He also asserted that the government and the natives have to come up with a strong joint front to fight against COVID 19. “I appeal to all the people to avoid public places and to avoid commuting by trains and buses if not absolutely necessary. The next 10-15 days are extremely crucial. To fight this crisis, the government and the cities have to put up a strong joint front. So, I appeal again, please do not panic, please be careful about misinformation and please follow the instructions and guidelines issued by the state government,” SRK stated.

Take a look at ’s video making an appeal to fans during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, and Kartik Aaryan have also made a similar appeal to the fans as a precautionary measure. Besides, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also announced Janta Curfew on March 22 across the nation to spread awareness about safety guidelines to combat the novel coronavirus.

Credits :Instagram

Read More