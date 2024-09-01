Shah Rukh Khan used to call Yo Yo Honey Singh regularly during his battle with depression; rapper recalls how Deepika Padukone and Akshay Kumar helped

Yo Yo Honey Singh, a renowned Indian singer, songwriter, and music producer, has left a lasting impact on the Indian music industry with his distinctive mix of contemporary beats and Punjabi lyrics. Recently, he opened up about his health crisis, revealing that Bollywood celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan frequently called his family to check on him, Deepika Padukone recommended consulting a doctor, and Akshay Kumar consistently followed up on his health.

In a recent interview with The Lallantop, The Lungi Dance singer was asked about his worst phase and severe health crisis and if he got any support from his Industry friends. To which he replied, "Akshay paaji ka call aata tha, wo follow up lete they, Deepika ne doctor suggest kia that and Shah Rukh bhai ke yha se regular phone aatey they, meri family se puchte they, mai toh baat he nai kr pata tha, sab ne bhot support kia". (Akshay paaji would call and follow up. Deepika suggested consulting doctors, and Shah Rukh bhai regularly called from his side, talking to my family. I couldn't even talk, but everyone provided a lot of support.)

Notably, Singh's collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone on the track Lungi Dance from the film Chennai Express was a major hit, paying tribute to the legendary Rajnikanth while blending Singh’s unique style with Khan’s charisma. The track showcased his ability to create catchy, dance-worthy tracks that complement the star power of Bollywood’s leading actors.

His collaboration with Akshay Kumar in the song Party All Night from the film Boss was another example of his knack for crafting chart-topping hits that resonate with audiences. Singh also delivered a chart-topping song Sunny Sunny from the movie Yaaryian.

After a period of absence from the music scene, Honey Singh made a remarkable comeback with his song Kaalastar, featuring Sonakshi Sinha. This track reintroduced Singh’s signature style and energetic vibe, reaffirming his position as a key player in the Bollywood music industry. Singh is currently basking under the success of his recently released album Glory.

