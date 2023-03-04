Shah Rukh Khan used to sing 'Gauri tera gaon bada pyara' outside his wife’s locality: Here’s how she REACTED

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are unarguably one of the most adored star couples in the Hindi film industry. The Bollywood superstar and his lovely wife fell in love when they were teenagers, and the love story grew from strength to strength with time. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan tied the knot when he was still a newcomer in the film industry, and the superstar's wife stood by him through thick and thin for over three decades.

Shah Rukh Khan used to sing 'Gauri tera gaon bada pyara' outside his wife’s locality

A throwback video, in which Shah Rukh Khan is seen describing how he did many crazy antics as a teenager when he initially started dating Gauri, is now winning the internet. Interestingly, the Pathaan star revealed that he used to sing 'Gauri tera gaon bada pyara' outside his wife’s locality, to much of her annoyance. According to SRK, he has done many silly yet sweet things every boy has done at least once in his life when he fell in love with Gauri.

"When I was 19, in 1984, I did what everyone does at that age. I started liking a girl, and at that point of time, the word that we use, we started an affair. The girl's name was Gauri. She used to live in Panchsheel, I lived in Hauz Khas. So I used to go to her house or where normally lovers meet - in gardens, disco sites or in restaurants. I used to go there and sing for her. Because I could hardly get to meet her," Shah Rukh Khan explains in the video.

"So, I had to just go and sing this song in her locality, which was 'Gauri tera gaon bada pyara'. My wife never liked it... (now she is my wife). She has never liked it. She found it very cheap that I used to sing like this," concluded the king of romance.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's throwback video, below:

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan now

Together, the power couple of Bollywood created one of the most-celebrated real-life love stories the film fraternity has ever witnessed. Shah Rukh Khan has always mentioned that Gauri keeps him grounded and shows him the mirror whenever it is needed and has always been his biggest pillar of strength. The couple is blessed with three kids - budding filmmaker Aryan Khan, young actress Suhana Khan, and little AbRam Khan.