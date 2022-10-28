Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli and others hail BCCI’s decision of equal pay for both men and women cricketers

Shah Rukh Khan , Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, and Priyanka Chopra have reacted to BCCI’s decision to pay equal match fees to both male and female cricketers. For the unversed, earlier yesterday, Jay Shah, who is the Honorary Secretary of the Board of Control For Cricket in India took to his Twitter space and shared the historic news that women cricketers will be paid equally as the men cricketers of the country. The tweet read, “I’m pleased to announce @BCCI’s first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing pay equity policy for our contracted @BCCIWomen cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be same as we move into a new era of gender equality in (Indian) Cricket.

A few hours back, Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter handle and hailed the BCCI’s decision. He wrote, “What a good front foot shot. Sports being such an equaliser ( in more ways than one ) hoping it will pave the way for others to follow.” SRK is an ardent fan of the game and owns several cricket teams including the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. On the other hand, Virat Kohli shared the announcement on his Instagram stories and wrote, “Phenomenal news.” Anushka too shared the news and shared a slew of clapping emojis. On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra shared a viral video of cricketer Deepti Sharma along with the news about equal pay.

Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Priyanka Chopra’s work fronts

On the acting front, SRK has three much-awaited releases in 2023. He will be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Apart from this, he has Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

On the other hand, Anushka Sharma will be making a comeback with Chakda ‘Xpress.

Priyanka will be seen in Ending Things, It's All Coming Back To Me, and the web series titled Citadel, helmed by the Russo brothers. Apart from this, she also has Farhan Akhtar's Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. This also marks her return to the silver screens after the 2019 film, The Sky Is Pink.