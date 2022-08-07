Shah Rukh Khan walks with his sons Aryan Khan & AbRam Khan, gets snapped at Mumbai airport: PHOTOS

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved stars in Bollywood. He enjoys a massive fan following and it is a great day for the paps and his fans whenever the star steps out of his house. Well, today everyone got a triple treat as the actor was accompanied by non-other that his sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan. Both Aryan and AbRam walked with Shah Rukh out of the airport together as the fans came ahead to click selfies with them and paps went on to click their pictures.

In the pictures, we can see Shah Rukh Khan dressed in a white tee that he has paired with blue jeans and a dark blue jacket. The actor wore a black mask to cover his face and black sunglasses. SRK completed his look with grey shoes. Aryan Khan on the other hand wore a blue-coloured tee that he paired with grey-coloured joggers. He completed his looks with white sports shoes. AbRam Khan looked cute in the orange tee that he paired with black track pants and black sports shoes. SRK held AbRam’s hands while he walked.

Check out the pictures:

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s fantasy drama Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. After a 4 year hiatus, he is returning back on the silver screen with three big films namely Pathaan directed by Sidharth Anand and co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Jawan directed by Atlee and co-starring Nayanthara and Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani and co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. His daughter Suhana Khan will soon make her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s next film The Archies, which will also release in 2023.

