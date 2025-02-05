Shah Rukh Khan wanted son Aryan Khan to work as Assistant for Netflix; reveals he even talked to its CEO, but destiny had other plans

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is making his directorial debut with The B***ds of Bollywood. The official announcement was made by the superstar at a special Netflix event that was held on Monday. During the conversation, the superstar admitted talking to the top bosses of the streaming platform so that his son could assist someone.

While speaking at the event, King Khan also got candid about the initial plans he had in mind for his son, Aryan Khan. He admitted talking to top bosses at Netflix while Aryan was studying in America. Nonetheless, he had to come back to India after the pandemic.

“He did his learning ki kaise kare (on how to do) direction and production USC (University of Southern California), America mein (in America). Bahut ajeeb sa coincidence hai. Covid nahi hota toh maine baat ki thi Ted se aur Bela se ki isko Netflix mein naukri de dein, wo assist kare kisi ko. But Covid ho gaya toh wo yahan par aa gaya (It's a very strange coincidence. If it wasn't for Covid, I'd talked to Ted and Bela to give him a job at Netflix so that he can assist someone there. But Covid happened so he came back to India), and then he started writing,” Shah Rukh said.

For the unversed, SRK was referring to Netflix’s CEO, Ted Sarandos and Bela Bajaria, Netflix's Chief Content Officer.

It is worth mentioning that Shah Rukh Khan and Netflix India have joined hands for several projects like Love Hostel, Class of 83, Bard of Blood, Darlings, Betaal, and Bhakshak. Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood will mark their latest collaboration.

At the same event, King Khan also hoped and prayed for his children to get at least 50 percent of the love which he has been blessed by the audience over the years.

Produced by Gauri Khan under their production banner, Red Chillies Entertainment, the series is written by Aryan Khan, Bilal Siddiqi, and Manav Chauhan.