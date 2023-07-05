Shah Rukh Khan was NOT injured; Reports of nose surgery after suffering injury are false: Report

On Tuesday, it was reported that superstar Shah Rukh Khan was rushed to the hospital in the US after he suffered an injury on the sets. It was also reported that the actor underwent minor nose surgery since he was bleeding heavily. This news of his injury left his fans worried. But it seems like the news of his injury was false. The latest report claims that he wasn't injured at all. Earlier today, Shah Rukh was seen returning to Mumbai with his wife Gauri Khan and their son AbRam. The actor looked fit and healthy as there were no injury marks on his face.

Shah Rukh Khan's injury reports were not true

If a report by Hindustan Times is to be believed, King Khan's health is absolutely fine. A source close to the superstar told the portal, "The reports about Shah Rukh Khan and his health are completely false. He is doing fine." His fans are happy that he is fine. They were seen expressing excitement about the same on social media.

Shah Rukh and Gauri exited the Mumbai airport today with their son AbRam. The paparazzi kept asking the actor about his health, but he didn't react at all. He also didn't wait to pose for them. SRK was seen sporting a blue sweatshirt, denim pants and a cap. On the other hand, Gauri wore a blue outfit paired with a black jacket and her little one was dressed in a casual outfit.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is currently gearing up for the trailer launch of his highly anticipated film, Jawan. The film is helmed by Atlee and it also stars Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra in key roles. The trailer is expected to release this week since it will be attached to the prints of Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 7. The Hollywood flick is slated to release in theatres on July 12. Jawan will hit theatres on September 7.

Apart from Jawan, SRK also has Dunki in his kitty. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial also features Taapsee Pannu. It will release in December 2023.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Jawan and Dunki non-theatrical rights sold for Rs 480 crore; Shah Rukh Khan creates records already