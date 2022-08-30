Shah Rukh Khan was 'really happy' about Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' success, reveals Bhavana Pandey

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' second season is all set to premiere from September 2nd onwards on Netflix. The OTT series focuses on the personal lives of Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari Soni, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh, who are the star wives of Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Panday, and Samir Soni respectively. The first season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives featured Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and others in guest appearances.

Shah Rukh maintains a close bond with Maheep, Bhavana, Neelam, and Seema and now in a recent interview, the stars revealed what King Khan told them about their Netflix show. While Neelam said that she doesn’t know if he indeed watched the show, Bhavana added, “I don’t think he watched the whole season. But he did congratulate all of us. He said it was a huge success and he was really happy for us." Further, when asked if SRK will feature in S2, to this, Maheep shared, “We are not telling you that. Watch the show to know more.”

Meanwhile, the second season was announced last year and the shoot was wrapped up in February 2022. The first season landed on Netflix in 2020. The show is produced by Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital label of Dharma.

On the work front for Shah Rukh Khan, the actor who was last seen in Aanand L Rai's romantic drama film, Zero in 2018 alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma is all set to return to the big screens after a hiatus with films like Pathaan. Not just that, the Om Shanti Om actor will also feature in Atlee's much-anticipated movie, Jawan with Nayanthara and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu in the lead.

