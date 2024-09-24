Shah Rukh Khan wasn't 'allowed' to be ‘mainstream star’, says Karan Johar; calls Aamir Khan ‘real game changer’ for THIS reason

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, often hailed as the 'King of Romance', has charmed audiences for over a decade with his films. Karan Johar recently discussed why Shah Rukh wasn't 'allowed' to fully embrace his potential as a 'mainstream star', noting, "He wanted to be that quirky, mainstream star who would change the cinema. Now no one will allow it. When say Shah Rukh Khan now, the names comes with an expectation." Karan also praised Aamir Khan as a 'real game changer' for consistently taking on diverse roles.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Karan explained that the pressure to uphold a superstar image often restricts actors like Shah Rukh Khan from exploring unconventional roles. He mentioned that Shah Rukh did attempt to step outside the norm with films like Paheli and Asoka. The director also noted that Shah Rukh has always had a desire to experiment and make a difference, evident from the start of his career when he collaborated with directors like Kundan Shah, Ketan Mehta, and Mani Kaul.

Karan Johar further explained that Shah Rukh Khan never intended to be the quintessential mainstream hero, but the success of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge set him on that path, leading to a series of love stories that followed. Karan highlighted Shah Rukh's original desire to be a unique, mainstream actor who would revolutionize cinema.

However, he lamented that today, the name Shah Rukh Khan carries certain expectations that limit his ability to take on different roles. He added, “He might play a mellow character in the future, I hope he does, but there is an expectation that comes with him and it won’t allow a certain kind of film to be made and it is sad because he is an actor first and a star after that. He began in theater.”

KJo commended Aamir Khan for being a game changer in the industry, highlighting how Aamir consistently chose a variety of roles in films. He emphasized that Lagaan stands as a significant milestone in Hindi cinema. Karan reflected on the year Lagaan was released, noting it was a pivotal moment for Bollywood with the success of Gadar, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Dil Chahta Hai, and Chandni Bar.

While Gadar was the commercial hit of that year, Lagaan achieved an Academy Award nomination. Despite Lagaan's success, Aamir continued to choose films like Taare Zameen Par and Rang De Basanti, which helped reshape the industry. Karan also credited Aamir’s Ghajini and said, “He also did Ghajini, which actually brought back the culture of remake in Hindi cinema. I think he is real game changer.”

Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Karan Johar is preparing to make his OTT debut with a high-budget web series for Netflix. Sources familiar with the project have revealed that the series is a passion project for Karan and will feature some of the most celebrated female stars in Indian cinema.

"After collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on HeeraMandi, this Karan Johar directorial is the next marquee project in Netflix's repertoire. Karan will be the showrunner for this yet untitled web-series. The script is locked and the vision is to take it on floor in the first quarter of 2025," said the source.

