Shah Rukh Khan wins hearts with a reply to fan seeking tips to woo girls: Start with not using the word Patana

Shah Rukh Khan is busy shooting his film Pathan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Fans are waiting for him to see on screen.
Mumbai Updated: March 31, 2021 05:15 pm
Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy shooting his forthcoming film Pathan. He will be seen in a film after a long time. Last he was seen in the film Zero with Anushka Sharma. Recently a video of the actor shooting an action scene in Dubai had gone viral. But amid all the busy schedules, the actor held an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter. He replied to many questions related to his films, personal life, and many more. However, there are times when fan crosses their limits and ask such questions which are not appropriate.

And the same thing happened with Shah Rukh Khan also when a fan asked him to share tips for woo girls. But the actor’s witty reply is winning hearts on the internet. A fan asked, “@iamsrk ladaki patane ke liye ek do tips do #AskSRK.” And actor replied, “Start with not using the word ‘Patana’ for a girl. Try with more respect gentleness and respect.” Another fan asked him, “Can you talk a little about what would be your advice for teen girls who are insecure about their appearance..We miss you Shah.” 

To this Shah Rukh Khan replied, “All girls have a beauty which is different from each other. Don’t compare...and remember you are unique.”

Take a look at the actor’s tweet here:


Other questions which fans asked about are his films and Shah Rukh Khan replied, “Arre so many films waiting to release in the cans….our turn will come after them don’t worry!” Fans have been waiting for a long time to see him on screen.

Credits :Shah Rukh Khan Twitter

