Shah Rukh Khan wished to co-produce Darlings reveals Alia Bhatt & quipped ‘bahut maze karenge’

It is a big day for Alia Bhatt as the trailer of her film Darlings has just been released. The movie had already created a lot of hype when the teaser had released and now fans are gushing over the trailer which also stars Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma. Well, Alia looked like a ray of sunshine today at the trailer launch event in her short yellow dress. She interacted with the media and one of the questions was about her co-producer Shah Rukh Khan.

Alia Bhatt on Shah Rukh Khan co-producing Darlings

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt said that SRK had called her and said that he usually does not co-produce but he wants to do it with Alia. The Dear Zindagi actress revealed that SRK told her, “bahut maze karenge and it will be quite good.” The actress further quipped that Shah Rukh Khan recently saw Darlings and he messaged her “thanks you darlings for doing this movie.”

Darlings trailer launch

The team had come together for a grand trailer launch and they won hearts with their chemistry and style statements. In the pics, mom-to-be Alia looked like a ray of sunshine in a yellow dress and her pregnancy glow was unmissable. On the other hand, Shefali Shah looked stunning in her blue outfit while Vijay exuded charm as he arrived for the trailer launch. The trio was seen giving a glimpse of their equation and it got the audience excited for Darlings. To note, the Jasmeet K Reen directorial black comedy is slated to release on August 5 on Netflix.

Alia Bhatt’s work front

Apart from Darlings, Alia Bhatt is also gearing up for the release of Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the fantasy drama also features Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead. Marking Alia and Ranbir’s first collaboration, Brahmastra will hit the screens on September 9, 2022. Besides, Alia Bhatt is also working on Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.

