Shah Rukh Khan wishes all parents a Happy Fathers Day with their ‘lil naughty munchkins’

Shah Rukh Khan recently marked Fathers Day with a cute tweet. See what he said below.

Celebrating Father’s Day, like many other celebrities around the globe, Bollywood superstar recently took to Twitter to mark the day with a special message. He tweeted: “Happy Fathers Day to all fathers. Here’s wishing all parents the most beautiful moments and memories with their ‘lil naughty munchkins.’” Along with the note, he shared a picture of anime kids. You can see his tweet here.

Earlier in the day, many Bollywood celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, , Karisma Kapoor, Kajal Aggarwal, Janhvi and , Ayushmann Khurana, Siddhart Malhotra and many many more took to social media to give thanks to the fathers and father figures in their lives. SRK’s close pal also took to Instagram by sharing pictures with his two children-- Yash and Roohi.

However, the Student Of The Year director also shared a picture with actress and credited her for his ‘beautiful beginning of being a parent’. Yes, you are reading right. He shares a close bond with the actress and has been supporting her always. The actress also has a good rapport with his children.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “My baby girl !! @aliaabhatt ! My beautiful beginning of being a parent! Love you so much”. In the picture, both are seen sitting in a café and taking a selfie. The actress is wearing off white colour hoodie style top and completed her look with stylish shades. She also has very light makeup on is wearing golden loops. Karan, on the other hand is wearing black coloured jacket. Both are happily posing for the camera.

Also Read: Happy Father’s Day: Karan Johar showers love on his ‘Baby girl’ Alia Bhatt; Shares a beautiful PIC

Share your comment ×