Shah Rukh Khan wishes Deepika Padukone on her birthday with a NEW STILL from Pathaan

Actress Deepika Padukone started off her journey in Bollywood in 2007 with Om Shanti Om. She made her grand debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Since then, she has collaborated with him on quite some films. Now, the duo is all set to spread their charm yet again with Pathaan. Their fans are eagerly waiting to see them together on the big screen after a while. Today, Deepika is celebrating her birthday. To make it extra special, Shah Rukh took to social media to share the new look of Deepika from their upcoming film. Shah Rukh Khan unveils birthday girl Deepika Padukone's new still from Pathaan

King Khan dropped Deepika's new still on Instagram and penned a sweet birthday note for her. In the picture, the birthday girl looks deadly in her spy avatar. She is seen holding a gun in her hand with wounds all over her head and hand. The intense still will definitely raise curiosity amongst the audience. Along with it, SRK wrote a note and wished Deepika on her birthday. In his note, he said that he was proud of her. He even wrote about Deepika's evolution over the years. Shah Rukh wrote, "To my dearest @deepikapadukone - how you have evolved to own the screen in every avatar possible! Always proud and always wishing for you to scale new heights… happy birthday… lots of love… #Pathaan releasing in theatres on 25th Jan in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu." Have a look:



Soon after he shared the still, fans were seen dropping fire emojis in the comments section. One of the fans also wrote, "The way you motivate everyone." Another fan commented, "Khatarnak looking Deepika ji." Pathaan trailer launch The makers are yet to launch the trailer of Pathaan. They started off the promotions by releasing the teaser and two songs from the film. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively informed its readers that the team will launch the trailer on January 10, 2023. A source revealed, "Mark the date – the Pathaan trailer is set to be out on January 10, 2023. While the teaser became the talk of the town, the trailer is expected to enhance the buzz around Pathaan even further. It’s a 2 minute 37 second trailer packed with action sequences, scale, music and heroism." The source further added, "Pathaan is a true-blue theatrical event film, and the trailer will be a hint of why it warrants a big screen watch. It presents SRK in a manner that a superstar warrants – be prepared for some larger-than-life moments and confrontations between Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, who plays the antagonist." Pathaan also stars John Abraham in an important role. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film will also feature Salman Khan in a special appearance. It is slated to hit theatres on 25th January 2023.

