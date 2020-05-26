Shah Rukh Khan wishes Eid Mubarak to all, says 'In the end, it’s Faith that keeps us going'

Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to wish fans Eid Mubarak along with a sweet message. Check out his post here.

Every Eid, the Khans ensure that they send out Eid Mubarak wishes to fans and in fact, there also happen to be some of the finest Eid parties in b-town, photos of which always grab our attention. However, as it turns out, things aren't as normal as they usually are and so, everyone has been home, in quarantine, owing to the Coronavirus lockdown. None the less, celebrities have ensured that they not only keep their spirits high but also lift others and is at it.

Shah Rukh took to social media to send out Eid Mubarak wishes to fans and along with it, he also wrote a sweet message. The message not only talks about sending out blessings but also the will to deal with the ongoing crisis that we are stuck with. He wrote, 'May the blessings of Allah see us through these times. In the end, it’s Faith that keeps us going... Eid Mubarak to all. May He shower all with love, peace and prosperity always.'

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's Eid Mubarak tweet here:

May the blessings of Allah see us through these times. In the end, it’s Faith that keeps us going... Eid Mubarak to all. May He shower all with love, peace and prosperity always. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 25, 2020

Meanwhile, someone else who also had our attention with his Eid Mubarak wish is none other than . In fact, Salman did not just wish fans but he had the perfect gift for them as he released a new song called Bhai Bhai so as to promote brotherhood Damon Hindus and Muslims. Both Salman and SRK have also been extensively working on spreading awareness regarding COVID 19 while ensuring that they support various initiatives.

