Shah Rukh Khan wishes everyone to be safe and healthy by showing the bright side of COVID 19 lockdown

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Shah Rukh Khan advises fans to stay safe and healthy and to spend this quarantine period with loved ones.

has been grabbing headlines since he made an announcement of extending his support with not just funds set up by the State and the Centre, but a lot more than just that. He wrote on Twitter, "In these times it’s imp to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u... to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let’s just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family."

Coronavirus outrage has created panic all over the world. While everyone including the Bollywood celebrities have been advised to stay indoors and maintain social distance, SRK has shared an important message for all those who are in lockdown. The King Khan of Bollywood sharing a stunning selfie tweeted, "I believe this moment in our lives will finally b a memory of when v had all the time on our hands & our loved ones in our arms. Here’s wishing this for every1. Stay Safe.Stay Distant.Stay Healthy. PS:The selfie has nothing to do with the msg, thot I look good, so I sneaked it in." While many of them have been upset because of the lockdown, the Jab Harry Met Sejal actor has shown his fans the bright side of this lockdown which is spending time with our loved ones and families.

Meanwhile, SRK and his wife have now converted their 4-storey personal office space into quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women and the elderly. The announcement was made by my BMC on Twitter and was reshared by Red Chillies Entertainment. On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Anand L.Rai’s 2018 film Zero co-starring and . The movie did not fare well at the box office. As of now, the superstar hasn’t announced his next project.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan tweet here:

I believe this moment in our lives will finally b a memory of when v had all the time on our hands & our loved ones in our arms. Here’s wishing this for every1. Stay Safe.Stay Distant.Stay Healthy. PS:The selfie has nothing to do with the msg, thot I look good, so I sneaked it in pic.twitter.com/2KjJnAMFTS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 5, 2020

Credits :Twitter

