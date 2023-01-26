Shah Rukh Khan wishes everyone on Republic Day in Pathaan style amid shattering BO records; Fans shower love

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who enjoys a massive fan following globally, has returned to the big screen with a bang. On January 25th, his much-awaited film Pathaan hit theatres and looks like it is in no mood to stop at the box office. Right from the first-day first show, the film has been enjoying an overwhelming response from the audience. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. The film features Salman Khan in a special appearance. Meanwhile, on the occasion of Republic Day, King Khan took to social media and wished everyone in Pathaan style. Shah Rukh Khan pens a special note on Republic Day amid enjoying rave reviews for Pathaan

SRK's film Pathaan has shattered several records at the box office. It went on to become the highest-grosser day 1 on a non-holiday. After staying away from the big screen for four long years, the King of Romance is back and how! His fans are elated to see him in an action avatar. Speaking of his Republic Day wish, a while ago, he took to Twitter and wished his fans. Shah Rukh wrote a dialogue from his film and penned a special note. His post read, "Desh ke liye kya kar sakte ho…Happy Republic Day to everyone. May we cherish all that our Constitution has given us & take our country to greater heights. Jai Hind." Have a look:

Soon after he shared the post, his fans were seen congratulating him for the massive success of Pathaan. A lot of them were seen sharing videos featuring cinema lovers from different parts of the country. One of the fans wrote, "Pride of our nation." Another fan commented, "You've always been proud at heart. Love & respect you..ShahRukh. You've shown it in Pathaan too. A Happy day..congrats for the immense success." Shah Rukh Khan's work front After Pathaan, Shah Rukh is all set to feature in two more films. He has collaborated with Rajkumar Hirani for Dunki and South director Atlee for Jawan. In Dunki, he will be seen with Taapsee Pannu. Their pictures and videos from London while shooting for a scene were leaked on social media. They have raised excitement amongst his fans. On the other hand, for Jawan, SRK has teamed up with Nayanthara. It will also star Sunil Grover and Sanya Malhotra in important roles.

