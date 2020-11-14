Shah Rukh Khan wishes fans on Diwali; Says 'May the beauty of this festival fill every heart with happiness'

Shah Rukh Khan wished his fans on the occasion of Diwali with a heartwarming post on Instagram. Check it out.

The Bollywood superstar wished his fans on the occasion of Diwali with a heartwarming post on Instagram. The Bollywood actor who is fondly called King Khan is seen donning a black coloured outfit as he shared his picture along with his Diwali post. The Bollywood star, Shah Rukh Khan wrote in his Instagram post, "Happy Diwali to one and all... may the beauty of this festival fill every heart with happiness and love. May all your troubles be overcome and let's pray that this Diwali sets the tone for a brighter, happier life ahead." The actor took to his Instagram account to wish his millions of fans and followers on Diwali, the festival of lights.

The actor looks dapper and handsome in his stylish outfit. The actor is all smiles in his latest photo. The fans and followers of Shah Rukh Khan are always delighted to see his latest pictures. Many Bollywood actors and celebrities took to their respective social media handles to wish their fans and followers on Diwali. , , among others wished their fans on Diwali in heartwarming posts on their respective social media accounts.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan featured in the film called Zero. This film featured the gorgeous actress Katrina Kaif and . The film was helmed by ace director Aanand L. Rai. As per news reports the king Khan will be seen as the lead in the upcoming film called Pathan. The upcoming Shah Rukh Khan starrer may reportedly feature Salman Khan in a cameo.

