Shah Rukh Khan wishes fans on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2023; Jawan star says, 'Let’s celebrate the virtues…'

Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the tremendous success of his latest film, Jawan. After capturing the hearts of audiences with the spy thriller Pathaan earlier this year, the superstar made a triumphant return with the Atlee-directed film, which created a sensation at the box office. Since its release on September 7, Shah Rukh has been actively engaging with his fans on social media, expressing his heartfelt gratitude for their unwavering love and support. Most recently, on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2023, King Khan penned a special message for his fans.

Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan wishes fans on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2023

On Thursday, September 28, Shah Rukh Khan conveyed his warm wishes to fans on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2023 via X (formerly Twitter). He expressed, "On this day let’s celebrate the virtues of being kind, compassionate and righteous. Wishing every one a happy Eid Milad-un-Nabi. Give a big hug to everyone you meet. Eid Mubarak." Have a look:

Shah Rukh Khan spills details on upcoming movie Dunki

Yesterday, Shah Rukh Khan engaged in an interactive session with his fans on X. During this lively exchange, he playfully responded to fans' amusing questions and provided updates about his career. Notably, Rajkumar Hirani, the director of his upcoming movie Dunki, playfully asked him to return to the film shoot. In response, SRK humorously quipped, “Coming sir…doston se baat kar raha tha!!! Sorry boys and girls have to rush now. Varna #Dunki se nikaal denge!!! Thanks for ur time boys and girls. See u in the theaters very very soon. Love u all. So much to do less time to talk to you….Muah.”

In response to a question regarding action sequences in the movie Dunki, SRK commented, “#Dunki is all funny and emotional. It’s Raju sirs world mere bhai. Thoda sa action maine daal diya hai…pata nahi sir rahein na rakhein….woh editor bhi hain na!!!”

Following the success of the SRK-Nayanthara starrer Jawan, which was packed with thrilling action and drama, fans are eagerly anticipating their hero's next movie. Dunki also boasts a cast including Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and others. The film is set to hit theaters on December 22.

