Shah Rukh Khan wishes his ‘baby’ Suhana Khan with the most fun video; See how The Archies star reacted

Shah Rukh Khan is a brilliant actor and we all know that. He enjoys a massive fan following and there is no denying this fact. Apart from being a superstar, he is also a doting father who loves his kids a lot. Well, today is his darling daughter Suhana Khan’s birthday and social media is buzzing with wishes for her. But the one wish that everyone was waiting for is finally here. SRK has shared a lovely video of her along with a cute note to wish The Archies star. Scroll down to have a look.

Shah Rukh Khan’s wish for Suhana Khan

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shah Rukh Khan shared a video of his daughter Suhana Khan. In the video, we can see her twisting from left to right on the ice-skating ridge wearing her skates. She is dressed in a black coloured crop top that she paired with blue coloured denim. The star kid has kept her hair open and seems to be enjoying herself. The star kid who will soon be making her OTT debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies is smiling as she sways her hair in this cute boomerang video posted by her father. Sharing this video, King Khan wrote, “Today is the day to get your Happy On….and forever. Love you baby.” Taking to the comments section Suhana expressed her love for her father and wrote, “Loove you the most”.

Check it out:

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Siddharth Anand's directorial Pathaan. This film which also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham not only broke all box office records but also paved the way straight into the hearts of his fans. He will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu and Atlee’s Jawan alongside Nayanthara. Jawan also has a cameo of Deepika Padukone. Apart from this, SRK has also started shooting for his special cameo in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3.

ALSO READ: Here’s why Shah Rukh Khan is proud of Juhi Chawla’s daughter; Do not miss the cute nickname he gave her