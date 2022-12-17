Shah Rukh Khan wishes his ‘on-screen foe and off-screen buddy’ John Abraham with Pathaan’s new still

All eyes are on Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone ever since their film Pathaan has been announced. It has only been weeks that the first song from their film Besharam Rang has been released but the song has already broken the internet and how and has become the topic of discussion on every news channel and social media. Well, keeping all that aside, it is John’s birthday today and social media is buzzing with wishes. But his Pathaan co-star SRK has wished the actor in the most special way by sharing his new still from the film. Shah Rukh Khan wishes John Abraham

Taking to his Twitter handle Shah Rukh Khan shared a new still of John Abrahan from their upcoming film Pathaan. John plays the antagonist in this film which also stars Deepika Padukone. In the new still, John looked quite intense in all-black attire. He wore a black leather jacket over black denim and holds a gun in his hand. Sharing this poster, John wrote, “On-screen foe, off-screen buddy... Happy Birthday dearest @thejohnabraham. Watch our clash in theatres on 25th Jan in #Pathaan! Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. @deepikapadukone| #SiddharthAnand | @yrf.” Check out the new still:

Shah Rukh Khan work front Shah Rukh Khan will star in three films in 2023: Yash Raj Films' Pathaan, Jawan and later in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu. Recently, a video of him visiting Vaishno Devi had gone viral. He covered his face as he visited the temple ahead of Pathaan's release. Later, images were also released. Pathaan release Pathaan is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe. The film is set to release on 25th January 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

