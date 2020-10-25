Shah Rukh Khan wishes success, health & happiness for his fans on Dussehra; See POST

Just like other celebs, Shah Rukh Khan has also extended his heartfelt wishes to everyone on the occasion of Dussehra. Check out his Instagram post.

The entire country is in a festive mood for the past few days owing to the special and auspicious occasion of Navratri. There is no denying that the COVID-19 pandemic could not break the festive spirits of the people. And of course, everyone obliged with the present regulations and precautionary measures while celebrating with their loved ones. After Navratri comes the special occasion of Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami and the entire nation has come together to celebrate the same.

Numerous celebs have taken to social media and wished their followers on the auspicious day. Among them is who has posted both on Instagram and Twitter while sending his best wishes to the fans. The Happy New Year star has shared an image along with the post and a caption that reads, “Happy Dussehra to all... wishing you success, health and happiness on this special day as we celebrate the triumph of good over evil.”

Check out the post below:

Today calls for double celebrations in Mannat (SRK’s house) as the superstar and his wife are also celebrating their 29th marriage anniversary. Wishes have been showered on the couple from all over the country for the same. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge also completed 25 years a few days ago. It is still considered to be a cult classic in present times. There is yet another good news for all the fans of King Khan as he will reportedly begin shooting for his upcoming project Pathan soon.

