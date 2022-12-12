Shah Rukh Khan wishes ‘Swaggiest’ star Rajinikanth 72nd birthday with a pic from Nayanthara's wedding

Superstar Rajinikanth has turned a year older today. He is celebrating his 72nd birthday on December 12. Wishes have been pouring in from all sides. Dhanush, Dulquer Salmaan, Anirudh Ravichander, and several other celebrities took to social media to wish the legend. Fans are also wishing their favourite star and sharing his film scenes. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan also took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture along with a birthday note. The picture is taken at Nayanthara's wedding. Shah Rukh’s wish

The actor wrote, “To the coolest., swaggiest, humblest star of stars forever and ever….love you @rajinikanth sir. Wishing you the healthiest & happiest Birthday.” In the picture, he is seen taking a selfie with the legend. Both are wearing a white colour outfit. To note, Rajinikanth’s son-in-law Dhanush also took to Twitter to wish, "Happy birthday THALAIVA (sic)," with three folded emojis. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has been trending since the morning after his video of visiting Maa Vaishno Devi went viral. Take a look at the wish here:

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front: The actor will be next seen in Pathaan co starring Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. Siddharth Anand’s directorial is releasing on January 25, 2023. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Pathaan is Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham’s first film together and will be Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s fourth collaboration. He also has Jawan and Dunki in his kitty. Rajinikanth’s work front: He will be seen next in Nelson Dilipkumar' Jailer. The film, produced by Sun Pictures, will release in the summer of 2023.

