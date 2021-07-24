Shah Rukh Khan won the tag of 'best father' with just one comment on Suhana Khan's pics

Saturday began with a sweet reminder from the King of Bollywood, that he is the 'best father' when it comes to his girl . The proof of it was seen recently when posted daughter Suhana's stunning photos on her Instagram handle and SRK reacted to it. In the photos clicked by Gauri, Suhana is seen posing in a tank top with denim shorts by the pool. Gauri shared the photos with a caption, "Yes !!!! Blue is my favourite colour." Commenting on the colour angle, Shah Rukh proved why he is the 'best father'.

King Khan had an endearing reaction to his daughter Suhana's photos clicked by his wife Gauri. Shah Rukh wrote, "Whatever colour you take the picture in, and Suhana is in it….is our favourite colour." Well, that was enough for fans of King Khan to spam his comment with cute reactions where they dubbed Shah Rukh as the 'best father in the world'. The photos had comments from other celebs like Mahira Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and they all loved Suhana's look. However, it was Shah Rukh's comment that stole the show.

Take a look:

As soon as Shah Rukh commented, fans began reacting to his reaction. A fan wrote, "@iamsrk you’re literally the cutest dad we’ve ever seen, Shah." Another wrote, "You're the sweetest." Another wrote, "You are too cute." Another wrote, "Shah Rukh sir is the best father in the world. love you sir." Another wrote, "you're the best father in the world i love you i wish you were my dad."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Suhana is currently in New York completing her education. She went back to NYC in January 2021. It was Shah Rukh and who had gone to drop her off at the airport. Since then, Suhana has been spending time in NYC and often, she shares glimpses from her life there. On Father's Day this year, Suhana shared the most endearing childhood memory with her dad on social media and left netizens gushing. Reportedly, Suhana may be gearing up for her Bollywood debut.

