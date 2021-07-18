Shah Rukh Khan won't be a part of Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah: Reports

The teaser of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah has been released. The film will release on August 12 on digital platform.

The teaser of and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah has been released. The film will be released on a digital platform and it is directed by Vishnuvaradhan. The drama trailer, backed by produced by , will be released on July 26. However, amid this, reports were coming in that actor will be seen in the film. But there was no official confirmation on this. And now, fresh reports claim that he is not a part of the film.

According to The Times of India report, the actor will not be seen doing any full-length role or cameo. The rumours started in February last year but now it is said that it is all wrong. The film will release on August 12. In the film, Sidharth Malhotra will be playing the role of Captain Vikram Batra. To note, he had sacrificed his life in the 1999 Kargil war. The teaser of the film received a positive response from the audience.

Earlier in the day, the actors shared a new poster. They are seen holding hands while the actor gazes into Kiara's eyes. Sharing the poster, he wrote the caption, "The best kind of promises are the ones that are kept, throughout time. This was, is and always will be one such #ShershaahOnPrime releasing on 12th August!"

On the work front, SRK will be next seen in Pathan. The shooting has started and it will also have and John Abraham in the pivotal roles. He also has Sanki in his kitty.

