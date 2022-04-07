Shah Rukh Khan writes an encouraging note for Pathaan's Assistant Director: You are a gem, my man

Pathaan has become one of the most-talked-about films as it marks the return of Shah Rukh Khan on screens after a long hiatus. Starring Shah Rukh, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in the lead, Pathaan is set to release in 2023. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and assisted by Abhishek Anil Tiwari. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan wrote a handwritten letter for Pathaan’s assistant director Abhishek and praised him.

In the letter, he wrote, “To Abhishek, Thank you for making ‘Pathaan’. Such a wonderful experience for all of us, especially me. You are a gem my man. The hard work, efficiency, and smiles with which you pulled off such difficult work is much appreciated. Also I love the fact that you love your drinks man. Have a good life in cinema- will miss u lots. Love Shah Rukh Khan.” Abhishek shared the glimpse of the letter on his social media handle and wrote, "Speechless". Recently, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone wrapped up Spain schedule of Pathaan. The film is all set to release on January 25, 2023.



Previously, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, John Abraham who will be seen with Shah Rukh in the film, had shared his take on SRK. John recalled how SRK judged a modelling competition where he was a contestant and how he owes a lot to him. "Shah Rukh Khan is, how do I say, he's responsible for where I am because when I started modelling he was the judge in the show. So I owe a lot to Shah Rukh probably for him it was just another competition that he judged."

Further, John had added, "There's a lot of deep-rooted respect that I have that I can't really talk about. But, he's a wonderful person. He's very charming, he's lovely and supremely intelligent. It's all I can say."

