Shah Rukh Khan writes the sweetest message to an Egyptian travel agent for helping Indian professor in need.

We don't need a reason to love Shah Rukh Khan, but the actor won our hearts once more as he sent the sweetest message to an Egyptian travel agent. Turns out, an Indian professor wanted to transfer money to Egypt but was facing a few issues. Taking to Twitter, professor Ashwini Deshpande revealed that the Egyptian travel agent offered to pay for her, since she belonged from "Shah Rukh Khan's country".

In a tweet, Deshpande narrated the incident, "Needed to transfer money to a travel agent in Egypt. Was having problems with the transfer. He said: you are from the country of @iamsrk. I trust you. I will make the booking, you pay me later. For anywhere else, I wouldn't do this. But anything for @iamsrk. & he did! #SRK is (crown emoji)."

Later, Deshpande herself went to Egypt and met the travel agent as well as clicked selfies thanking him for his gesture. She also requested SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment to send a picture of King Khan, "My husband & I finally met the man in this story today! I told him about the tsunami of good cheer his story generated. @RedChilliesEnt: he would be delighted with a photo of

@iamsrk, autographed in his daughter’s name if possible. Please DM me if this can be arranged, thanks!"

To Deshpande and everyone's surprise, SRK's team took note of the tweet and sent three photos. Of the three photos, the superstar also wrote the sweetest message for the Egyptian travel agent which read, "Thank you for being kind to my fellow Indian. Very gracious and generous of you. May your kind of good souls multiply.”

Deshpande shared a glimpse of the message and tweeted, "A very happy ending to this story. 3 photos signed by SRK arrived today, one with the nicest message for the Egyptian travel agent, one for his daughter & one for mine @Ketaki_Varma Thanks

@pooja_dadlani for getting in touch & of course to @iamsrk for the gracious gesture."

Take a look:

ALSO READ: PICS: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Sharib Hashmi are all smiles as Laxman Utekar's film's schedule wraps up