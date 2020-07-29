Shah Rukh Khan as Yoo Jin Woo, Katrina Kaif as Jung Hee Joo, Memories of the Alhambra feat Bollywood stars

Memories of the Alhambra is one of the most popular K dramas of current times. Here's a list of Bollywood stars who could perfectly blend into the popular characters of the series.

Among the most popular South Korean series is Memories of the Alhambra that originally premiered in December 2018. If you are someone who believes in mysteries, fantasies, and thrillers, then this series is definitely a must-watch for you. Another plus point of this amazing K drama is that it’s set in the exotic location of Spain. Starring Hyun Bin and Park Shin-Hye in the lead roles, it is among the highest-rated Korean dramas in the history of cable television.

Memories of the Alhambra’s story revolve around a well-established CEO who meets a hostel owner in Spain post which the two of them get entangled in various mysterious incidents most of which are related to a real game. The impressive star cast and the creative plot with lots of twists and turns is one of the main reasons to watch this Korean series. Apart from the lead pair, it also features Lee Hak-Joo, Park Hoon, Lee Seong-Joon, Mon Jin-Woong, and others in the lead roles.

Well, there is no denying this fact that no one can replace the star cast of Memories of the Alhambra as they have done an amazing job and justified their roles in the series. However, we can’t help but imagine how some of the Bollywood celebs would perform if they were to be replaced for these roles. We have re-imagined a star cast consisting of B-town actors for the Korean drama which is listed below:

Here is Pinkvilla’s proposed star cast for Memories of the Alhambra:

as Yoo Jin Woo

We surely remember Shah Rukh Khan’s role as a game designer named Shekhar Subramaniam in Ra One. So, we feel the superstar will be a perfect fit for Yoo Jin Woo’s role as the CEO of a company. He also happens to be well-versed with the world of games.

as Jung Hee Joo/Emma

We think Katrina Kaif will be a perfect fit for Jung Hee Joo who apart from being a hostel owner who also happens to be a former classic guitarist. She will also fit into the role of Emma, Hee Joo’s lookalike, and one of the characters of the game.

Vicky Kaushal as Kim Sang Bum

Vicky Kaushal has played contrasting characters in his career span which makes us believe that the Uri actor is fit for Kim Sang Bum’s role. He is also an international student and a guitarist like Hee Joo but is overwhelmed with emotions at times.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Cha Hyung Seok

Just like Vicky Kaushal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has also experimented with various characters in his career. So, we feel he will surely fit into Cha Hyung Seok’s role, Jin Woo’s college friend, and later his biggest rival who also betrays him later on.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Hyun Bin sent a sweet gift to Memories of the Alhambra co star Lee Jae Wook on the sets of his drama

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×