'With Shah Rukh Khan, you can't control the crowd..' : Taapsee Pannu on shooting for Dunki in London

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most successful actors the world has ever seen. The actor has acted across 3 decades and is set to return to the silver screen with three massive films in the year 2023. Apart from the brilliant acting caliber that he possesses, he is also very witty and good with words. The actor recently returned from Europe, where he went to shoot a schedule of his 2023 Christmas release Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu and directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

His Dunki co-star Taapsee Pannu, in an exclusive interview with Indian Express, talked in length about her dream project with him and Rajkumar Hirani, and about how the Baadshah of Bollywood and Hirani were not happy with the way the pictures of Dunki were getting leaked. She said, “They tried to not. But we were shooting at Westminster Bridge in London and there is only so much that you can do. Shah Rukh sir also tried a lot. They were not really happy that pictures came out. But it is not like, ‘Oh the look has now been revealed, a look which would have made us unrecognisable’. It wasn’t that. But Raju sir likes to keep things under wraps. If you look at it, he has not even released a single poster or teaser. There was an announcement video which he shot casually with Shah Rukh sir and released”

Taapsee spilled details on how Rajkumar Hirani likes to market his films as she said, “Raju sir’s idea is, ‘I want to first finish my film and then reveal details’. That’s the kind of filmmaker he is. Shah Rukh sir was in total favour of doing it the same way. But then you can only do so much when you are shooting with a superstar like him. Obviously people are curious. With Shah Rukh Khan, you can’t control the crowd and that was Sunday, overseas, in London, shooting on Westminster Bridge- you just can’t”

SRK was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s fantasy drama Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. After a 4 year hiatus, he is returning back on the silver screen with three big films namely Pathaan directed by Sidharth Anand and co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Jawan directed by Atlee and co-starring Nayanthara and Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani and co-starring Taapsee Pannu. Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Shabaash Mithu and will next be seen in Dobaaraa.

