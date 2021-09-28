Shah Rukh Khan & YouTuber Tanmay Bhat are ‘making FIFA plans’ amid their collaboration; See post

Actor , in the recent past, has collaborated with an OTT giant and quirky commercial ads of the same have made audiences burst out in laughter. Speaking of which, even YouTuber Tanmay Bhat was roped in for a feature in one of the promos. While doing so, it seems that Bhat has made exciting FIFA plans with the actor.

On Tuesday, September 28, Tanmay took to Instagram to share a slew of photographs alongside Shah Rukh Khan hailing him as ‘the legend’. The behind-the-scenes photos sees them having a candid conversation with each other on a balcony. While captioning the post, Tanmay said, “Making FIFA plans with the legend. Double tap if you want this vlog.” As soon as the post surfaced online, it created a massive buzz on social media. Immediately after seeing the photos, users began to demand the vlog expressing that they are eager to watch them collaborating once again.

Take a look at the post here:

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has been absent from celluloid for a couple years now. However, in the recent past, his collaboration with Atlee has garnered tremendous buzz in the industry. It appears that the shooting of the movie has kick-started in full swing. Reportedly, a 10-day filming schedule in Pune has already commenced with Nayanthara in the month of August.

In terms of work, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen alongside and in Zero. After taking a small hiatus, he is back again and currently has a slew of projects lined up in the pipeline. Rumour mills also has it that Shah Rukh Khan will soon fly to Europe for the shooting of Pathan with and John Abraham. Besides this, the actor also will make a brief appearances in projects including Laal Singh Chadhha, Brahmastra and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

