Shah Rukh Khan–Zoya Akhtar to Salman Khan–Rohit Shetty; THESE actor and director duos we would want to see

Bollywood is back with a bang after a long low phase, with some monstrous box office successes and heartwarming movies. Both the biggest superstars of the film industry, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, and younger talents including Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and others, are equally busy in their respective careers with many promising projects.

As Bollywood has clearly bounced back now, here we present the 7 actor and director duos we would want to see. Have a look...

Shah Rukh Khan and Zoya Akhtar

King Khan is not just one of the biggest superstars in the world, but he is also a fantastic actor. Shah Rukh Khan has proved his mettle with a large variety of characters ranging from humorous to negative roles, in the past. His amazing capability to convey even the slightest emotions through his eyes is unmatchable.

Zoya Akhtar, on the other hand, is one of the finest filmmakers of her generation, who has an excellent knack for creating layered characters and intense human dramas. Well, Shah Rukh Khan playing the protagonist feature film helmed by Akhtar, would be an absolute treat for any Bollywood fan.

Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty

Well, the onscreen collaboration of Hindi cinema's biggest crowd-puller and most celebrated commercial filmmaker, is unarguably a long-standing dream of all cine-goers who love commercial potboilers. For the unversed, Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty were planning to collaborate for a mass entertainer, a few years back.

However, the project hit several roadblocks during the initial stages of its production and was eventually shelved. However, we still hope that Khan and Shetty will soon collaborate for a well-crafted comedy flick, or an action-packed entertainer, very soon.

Aamir Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali

The two most intelligent and creative minds in the business, Aamir Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, are another actor and director duo whom we would want to witness collaborating for a project, very soon.

Both the Bollywood superstar and the celebrated filmmaker are well-known to be absolute perfectionists, and both of them have pushed all the creative and economic boundaries of Hindi cinema, in a similar fashion. We are quite sure that the actor-director duo's onscreen collaboration would be nothing less than cinematic gold.

Ranveer Singh and Rajkumar Hirani

The popular Bollywood star has proved his versatility and impeccable acting chops right from the beginning of his acting career, with some exceptional roles and notable movies. Ranveer Singh's other huge strengths are his amazing comic timing and natural onscreen charm.

When it comes to Rajkumar Hirani, just like most Hindi cinema lovers, we believe nobody gets comedy and social drama right as the Munna Bhai director does. Well, it would be an absolute treat to watch if the supremely talented actor gets cast in a social comedy movie, helmed by the celebrated filmmaker.

Ranbir Kapoor and Mani Ratnam

Nobody gets romance right like Mani Ratnam does. We have some iconic movies helmed by the veteran filmmaker as the perfect examples of the same. And when it comes to portraying deep, intense emotions, nobody gets it right in this generation, like Ranbir Kapoor does.

Well, an out-and-out love story featuring the Rockstar actor, helmed by the Ponniyin Selvan director, along with the music score composed by AR Rahman, would be a dream team for any Indian cinema lover.

Alia Bhatt and Anurag Basu

The National award-winning actress would be a perfect fit into the eccentric yet heartwarming cinematic worlds created by the celebrated filmmaker who helmed several cinematic gems including Barfi. We are sure that Anurag Basu can bring out the best out of Alia Bhatt, who is best known as one of the finest actresses Indian cinema has ever had.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and Vicky Kaushal with Farhan Akhtar

Witnessing an onscreen collaboration of the three National Award-winning actors with one of the 'coolest' filmmakers of his generation would be an absolute joy. We wish Farhan Akhtar to collaborate on a three-hero movie with Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, and Vicky Kaushal, in the future. A tale of friendship like Dil Chahta Hai, with a memorable music album, would be perfect.

