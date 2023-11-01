Shah Rukh Khan's 10 epic statements on Koffee With Karan which showcase his wit and humor mastery

It is no secret that apart from being a phenomenal actor, Shah Rukh Khan is also a charming person. The Badshah of Bollywood possesses great levels of wit and wisdom that makes him an interesting person to listen to. His appearance in interviews, be it national or international, never fails to pull huge audiences that enjoy hearing him talk.

Shah Rukh Khan has made several appearances on Koffee with Karan over the years, and has always provided the fans with memorable moments. There have been several moments on the show filled with hilarity thanks to his amazing sense of humour, along with heartfelt moments with personal insights. Ahead of King Khan’s birthday, let’s revisit some stand out moments from Shah Rukh Khan’s episodes on Koffee with Karan that showcase his intelligence, and humor.

If Shah Rukh Khan woke up as Alia Bhatt

Karan Johar asked what Shah Rukh Khan would do, if he woke up as Alia Bhatt. SRK poked fun at Alia Bhatt’s goof-up in previous season, and answered, “I’ll just read the newspaper!” Furthermore, when asked, “If Alia Bhatt was ever arrested, what would it be for?”, Shah Rukh Khan jokingly replied, “For her immense general knowledge!”

For the unversed, during her debut Koffee With Karan appearance in 2013, Alia Bhatt had made a goof-up that remains memorable even today. She replied Prithviraj Chavan instead of Dr. Pranab Mukherjee when asked to name the President of India back then.

When KJo asked if Shah Rukh Khan would pose nude for a billion dollars

In one of the episodes, Karan Johar asked Shah Rukh whether he would pose nude if he were offered a billion dollars. Shah Rukh Khan promptly replied, “For much less!”

Shah Rukh Khan on whether he would date Sonam Kapoor or Deepika Padukone

During a rapid-fire round, Shah Rukh Khan was asked who he would rather date- Sonam Kapoor or Deepika Padukone. King Khan had a candid, hilarious reply! He said, “I would have dated them both before I saw your show. But now, I can’t. Because if we break up and they b*tch about me like they did with Ranbir, I’ll die!”

Shah Rukh Khan’s reply on not winning awards

He was asked by Karan Johar, “If one year you didn’t win any award, what would you say?” Shah Rukh Khan had a witty reply ready, and without taking any time, he replied, “Like I always say, the awards don’t deserve me!”

Shah Rukh Khan on being ‘demotional’

Not just hilarious responses, Shah Rukh Khan has also often shared his own experiences and insights, leaving us in awe of his wisdom. One such time was when he talked about youth being ‘detached yet emotional’.

During his appearance with Alia Bhatt on Koffee With Karan season 5, Shah Rukh Khan mentioned, “Youth has a gift of detachment. To get into that zone as an actor or a performing artist is really wonderful. To be detached yet emotional, it’s what I call ‘demotional.’”

Shah Rukh Khan on what Salman Khan’s biopic will be called

It’s always fun watching rapid fire rounds with Shah Rukh Khan, as his smart, candid yet witty replies always leave us surprised. Karan Johar asked Shah Rukh what would be a title worthy enough for his own bopic, to which Shah Rukh said, “Kal hon a ho.”

Meanwhile, when asked what Salman Khan’s biopic should be named, Shah Rukh Khan replied, “Kal ho na ho, meri phir bhi chalegi”.

Shah Rukh Khan on being too good too soon

In the episode with Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt, SRK talked about her success in films and said that Alia is ‘too good too soon.’ Sharing a great piece of advice, he said, “I don't want her to get trapped in just doing great acting without experiencing everything in Indian cinema. If you become too good too soon, you may have inhibitions being bad at times. It is wonderful to be bad at times as an actor.”

If Shah Rukh Khan woke up as Karan Johar

When asked what he would do if he woke up one morning as Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan jokingly said, “You know, Karan, the chances of me waking up and turning into you are less but waking up with you in the morning are more. At least that’s what everyone says!”

Shah Rukh Khan’s take on box office numbers

Another intelligent yet sincere reply from Shah Rukh Khan was during season 3, when he was asked about box office numbers of his films. He said, “I don’t deal in numbers. I am a person who deals in feelings. When I do a film, I leave a part of me in it. It's an extension of myself. And if my extension can be measured in some stupid number, whether it falls in crores, or in lakhs, it does not make me feel very important about my own feelings.”

He said that he has never thought of beating somebody else’s box office numbers. “I run my own race. You wanna try, come on to the side lane, go for it. Attempt it. Do what you wish to, but you can't touch this,” he said.

Shah Rukh Khan on celebs he would never want to be stranded on an island with

Karan Johar once asked Shah Rukh to name 2 personalities that he would never want to be stranded on an island with. He replied, “Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra. I’m through with you guys. If stranded on an island, you’ll both bore me with love stories, Even if you’re both wearing chiffon sarees!”

Shah Rukh Khan truly is the King of wit and humor!

