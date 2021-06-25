Shah Rukh Khan's 29 Years in Bollywood: Swades to Devdas, SRK's top 6 characters ranked

While it is next to impossible to condense Shah Rukh Khan's expansive work in a list, we've ranked his best six characters that will always have a special place in our hearts.

It was on this day back in 1992 when television's Fauji aka took his first step in the Indian film industry. Starring alongside Divya Bharti and in Deewana, SRK made the audiences take note and how. With an impressive act, he bagged the best male debut that year and went on to sign big banner projects. Almost 3 decades on, the King of Romance now has more than 90 films to his credit as well as a substantial presence in television.

Today, as Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 29 years in Bollywood, we decided to rank some of his best and most loved characters across the globe. Roles that catapulted him into fame and some others that simply proved his acting talent. While it is next to impossible to condense SRK's expansive work in a list, we've ranked his best six characters that will always have a special place in our hearts. Check it out:

6. Aman Mathur in Kal Ho Naa Ho

As soon as Kal Ho Naa Ho is mentioned in pop culture references, fans of the film are immediately taken back in time to the streets of New York where Aman Mathur infused life in the lives of Naina Catherine Kapur played by and her family. As Aman, SRK brought to screen a rather chirpy and happy-go-lucky character that we may have seen several times but did it refreshingly. The uber cool dialogues, outfits and setting of Aman Mathur's life gave the audiences a character to cherish for even if it didn't end well.

5. Raj Malhotra in DDLJ

First few years into the Hindi entertainment industry, SRK landed this gem that makes many a hearts flutter even to this day. As die-hard fans rightly say "DDLJ is an emotion," we can't help but agree. A big part of pop culture today, Shah Rukh Khan as Raj Malhotra in DDLJ won hearts for his epic love story alongside Simran played by Kajol. Even today, the onscreen couple hold a special place in the hearts of their fans and send the Internet into a meltdown if they ever make a red carpet appearance together.

4. Devdas Mukherjee in Devdas

This Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial not only came as a surprise to Shah Rukh's fans but was a bit of a shocker as well. Portraying an alcoholic lover, SRK stepped into the shoes of this meticulously detailed character and delivered one of his best performances to date. The magic of SLB was not lost in this film's grandeur as Devdas' heart-wrenching act kept us glued to the screen. Alongside and , the trio kept the box office busy as the film became a huge commercial success.

3. Kabir Khan in Chak De! India

If there's one film that SRK can proudly boast about in his filmography, it is Chak De! India. The sports drama came at an interesting time in the actor's career when he was already riding high on the success of Don: The Chase Begins Again. The film further pushed the expectations of the audiences as SRK delivered another great knockout performance as coach Kabir Khan. His no-nonsense character as a coach resonated with millions as the film touched upon nationalism and instilled a sense of pride.

2. Rahul Mehra in Darr

Just a few films old, SRK created much aplomb with his first antagonist character in Darr. As Rahul Mehra starring alongside Juhi Chawla and Sunny Deol, this was SRK's first Yash Raj film and a great one at that. The 55-year-old actor, who at the time, had largely established himself as a romance/drama hero, surprised his fans with his negative avatar in Darr. In fact, SRK's act not only brought him praises but also opened up new doors due to the widespread recognition and response he received for playing an obsessive lover.

1. Mohan Bhargav in Swades

Any SRK 'Best Film' list is incomplete without mentioning Ashutosh Gowariker's Swades. The film which struck a chord with Indians across the globe is hands down one of Shah Rukh's best performances to date. Playing Mohan Bhargav, SRK brought an unseen simplicity and humbleness to the big screen with his act. Critics not only praised his path-breaking performance, but the film in itself has acquired cult classic status. Not to forget, it inspired and proved to be an eye-opener for an entire generation. In fact, Shah Rukh Khan even admitted to never watching Swades. Back in 2013, the actor had tweeted, "Making Swades was such an emotionally overwhelming experience that I never saw the finished product. Didn't want the feeling to end."

While these performances are only indicative of SRK's best, the actor has also given us several reasons to cheer with films like Baazigar, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Dil To Pagal Hai, Veer Zara, Mohabattein, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Don: The Chase Begins Again among others.

Here's wishing SRK a magical 29 years in Bollywood!

Which is your best Shah Rukh Khan performance to date? Let us know in the comments below.

