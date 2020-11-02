  1. Home
Shah Rukh Khan's 55th Birthday: Fans from all over celebrate virtually as they donate 5,555 Covid kits; PHOTOS

While Shah Rukh Khan's fans from Peru celebrated with a birthday cake cutting ceremony, another fan has pledged to be an organ donor. Read on to know more.
5416 reads Mumbai Updated: November 2, 2020 08:42 am
Shah Rukh Khan's 55th Birthday.Shah Rukh Khan's 55th Birthday: Fans from all over celebrate virtually as they donate 5,555 Covid kits; PHOTOS
As Shah Rukh Khan turns 55 today, the actor's die-hard fans are more excited than ever to celebrate his birthday differently this time. Every year, on 2 November, all roads in Mumbai lead to SRK's Mannat and Mumbai Police swings into action to make special arrangements for the thousands that throng the streets of Bandra. Fans often gather outside from the previous night itself and it is indeed a visual spectacle. 

However, given the Covid-19 pandemic this year, SRK requested his fans to not gather outside Mannat for his birthday celebrations as he tweeted 'Iss baar ka pyaar thoda door se yaar'. The actor has also stayed away from the city and is currently in Dubai for the ongoing IPL 2020. Shah Rukh's fans, however, are  leaving no stone unturned. While his fans from Peru celebrated with a birthday cake cutting ceremony, another fan has pledged to be an organ donor. 

One of the most well-known SRK fan clubs on Twitter also revealed that they will be distributing 5,555 Covid kits for those in need. These basic kits include masks, sanitisers and even meals. Sharing photos, the fan club announced, "Here are the Covid Kits prepared by us that we'll be distributing to those in need. We'll be distributing 5555 Covid kits which will include 5555 masks & sanitizers, and meals on the occasion of the 55th Birthday of King Khan #HappyBirthdaySRK."

Another tweet showed a group of fans from Maharashtra's Malegaon ringing in SRK's birthday with banners and posters. Whereas, the actor's female fans from Peru threw a party to mark SRK's landmark 55th birthday a memorable one. 

Take a look at how Shah Rukh Khan's fans are celebrating his birthday: 

Credits :Twitter/@SRKUniverseGetty Images

