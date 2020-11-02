Shah Rukh Khan's 55th Birthday: Vicky, Ayushmann, Tiger & others share heartwarming pics, wishes for King Khan

Social media is flooded with wishes for Shah Rukh Khan on his 55th birthday and the latest lot to wish SRK are Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, Tiger Shroff and Ayushmann Khurrana among others.

When it is King Khan's birthday, don't be surprised if that's the only related stuff you will come across on social media. From fans going crazy to celebrities wishing Shah Rukh Khan, our timeline is simply flooded with wishes for the actor for almost every other Bollywood actor, filmmaker or producer. And the latest lot to wish SRK are Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, Tiger Shroff and Ayushmann Khurrana among others.

On SRK's 55th birthday, the actors shared some fun photos and videos as they penned heartfelt wishes. Sharing a BTS boomerang video with SRK, Rajkummar wrote, "Happy birthday @iamsrk sir. From dancing on ur songs in all my school functions to standing outside ur house for hours & to sharing stage with u & having such wonderful conversations wid u. It’s always such an honour. I love u a lot & will always pray for ur good health & happiness."

Whereas, Tiger Shroff tweeted wishes and said, "Happy birthday to the king of kings @iamsrk! Hope you have an amazing year sir with the best of health and happiness! Lots of love."

Vicky Kaushal went back in time as he shared a childhood photo with SRK and wrote, "Happy Birthday Sir! You have always been an inspiration and you always will be." Ayushmann also shared a candid photo with King Khan and wrote how they will never be another Shah Rukh Khan.

Check out birthday wishes for SRK below by some of Bollywood's top actors:

Happy birthday to the king of kings @iamsrk! Hope you have an amazing year sir with the best of health and happiness! Lots of love — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) November 2, 2020

Credits :Pinkvilla

