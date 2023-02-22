Shah Rukh Khan's adorable reply to an elderly fan in Gujarati is winning the Internet

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently on cloud nine! His recently released film Pathaan has hit the ball out of the park. It has successfully touched the 1000 crore mark worldwide. Shah Rukh returned to the big screen after four years and the audience really loved watching him in an action avatar. Amid enjoying the praises and box office success, Shah Rukh has been actively interacting with his fans on social media. On Wednesday afternoon, he was seen winning hearts on the Internet with his sweet reply to an elderly fan. Elderly fan expresses love for Shah Rukh Khan

A Twitter user shared a video of an elderly woman in which she spoke about SRK and Dharmendra. She called them her 'forever crushes'. In the video, a man is heard asking his grandmother in Gujarati, "Baa, who is your crush?" To this, she replies, "Earlier it was Dharmendra and now it is Shah Rukh Khan." The man then asks her if she doesn't like Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh, and she firmly said 'no'. She then adds, "I like Shah Rukh Khan's acting and he is charming." The user shared the video and wrote, "Turns out @iamsrk is my Baa’s forever crush ! Hope this reaches him." Have a look:

The video instantly grabbed Shah Rukh's attention and he shared a warm message for his fan. He wrote, "Hum pana tane prema karum chum Baa (I love you too Baa)." Have a look:

Soon after he replied, his fans were seen reacting to it. His adorable reply won everyone's hearts. A fan commented, "Sarass King khannn." Another fan wrote, "awww !! love you Shah." Work front Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. Next, he will be seen in Jawan with Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover. It is helmed by Atlee. He is also a part of Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu.

